Decision on uniform mode of qurbana in August

Since long, heated debates have been going on regarding the existing two different modes of celebration of the mass within the Church.

Published: 08th July 2021 06:40 AM

church-Christians

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision on the exact date from when the uniform mode of celebration of the Holy Qurbana will be implemented in the Syro-Malabar Church will be taken in the synod meeting to be held in August. 
Cardinal Mar George Alencherry in a letter issued on Wednesday thanked Pope Francis for recognising the new ‘Raza Qurbana Taksa’, a uniform mode of celebrating the mass. The letter was issued in the wake of Pope Francis’ letter to the bishops, clergy, religious and laity of the Syro-Malabar Church that was made public in Rome.

“I am forwarding herewith the letter, Holy Father Pope Francis has written, urging us to promptly implement the uniform mode of celebration of the Holy Qurbana as decided by the synod held in November 1999,” the cardinal said in the letter to the archbishops and bishops of the Church.

Since long, heated debates have been going on regarding the existing two different modes of celebration of the mass within the Church. In certain dioceses, the priests face the churchgoers during the ceremony and, in certain others, the Holy Mass is being celebrated facing the altar. 

