Kerala HC tells state govt to fix cost of oxygen transportation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the state to expedite the process initiated for fixing the cost of transporting Liquid Medical Oxygen and Oxygen Inhalation (Medicinal Gas) in cylinders. The court also told the state to devise a mechanism in the meantime and ensure compliance of the Centre’s orders. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has fixed Rs 15.22 per cubic metre and Rs 25.71 per cubic metre as transportation cost of Liquid Medical Oxygen and Oxygen Inhalation, respectively, in cylinders.