RBDCK blacklists contractor over delay in completing Rs 62 crore Cusat project

Though the agreement was signed in 2019, the construction company could attain only 18% of physical progress and 8% of financial progress.

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) has blacklisted Marymatha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for the alleged delay in executing the Rs 62.5-crore project, which includes construction of an academic building, international guest house, engineering wing, facilitation centre, campus rejuvenation, and drainage and waste management work, at Cusat.

The order issued by RBDCK MD Jaffar Malik also barred the contractor from participating in any of the bids of the corporation for five years. The project was started as part of developing the campus as an International Centre of Excellence in Academics and Research.

Though the agreement was signed in 2019, the construction company could attain only 18% of physical progress and 8% of financial progress. “The agreement was executed on September 5, 2019 and the notice to proceed with the work was issued on September 28, 2019. The completion period of the project is 24 months. But from the beginning itself, work has been progressing at a slow pace. The contractor was instructed to increase the labour strength and appoint engineers on the site and achieve the progress as scheduled. The contractor, despite all warnings from the engineer in writing, has persistently or flagrantly neglected to comply with various obligations on his part,” read the proceedings issued by the MD.

Meanwhile, the contractor flayed the RBDCK’s move to backlist the company. “There is an arrear of `21 crore. RBDCK has been delaying it for over a year. So, we approached RBDCK for the termination of the agreement in January 2021. Even KIFFB had issued a warning to RBDCK. The managing director is trying to save (his) face by issuing such an order,” said an official statement issued by the company.

