STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Taxi drivers see no road ahead

Till a couple of years ago, Ajith Aravindan’s life revolved around late-night shifts and daily trips to different destinations across the state.

Published: 08th July 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By  Aishwarya Prabhakaran 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Till a couple of years ago, Ajith Aravindan’s life revolved around late-night shifts and daily trips to different destinations across the state. As a taxi busy taxi driver at the Kochi airport, he was making a decent living.

That was before the Covid pandemic put the brakes on national and international air travel. Now the 37-year-old father of two chops grass for a daily wage and takes up odd jobs to eke out a living. “I still go to the airport. On some lucky days I get some trips. But they are few and far between. They are not enough to look after a family of six. This is why started doing odd jobs,” he said.

Like Ajith, 600 members of the Cochin International Airport Taxi Operators’ Cooperative Society are struggling to survive due to the financial crisis brought by the pandemic. Though some international flights were functional after the first phase, the second wave of Covid put paid to any hope of immediate revival. At present, only chartered flights are coming to the airport. Close to 200 taxis operate at the airport, but only a few lucky ones get regular trips.

“We depend solely on airport passengers,” said Eldo Yohannan, a board member of the society. “With almost no trips on days on end, most of the drivers have opted to do other jobs to survive,” he said.
He said he used to earn nearly `50,000 a month before the pandemic. That dropped nearly to `10,000 to `15,000. Drivers wait hours, sometimes days, to get a trip from the airport now,” said Eldo, one of the longest-serving members of the society.

“Even before the pandemic, our earnings were impacted by online taxi aggregators who are ready to ferry passengers for a discount,”said Eldo. “Even now, we face stiff competition from them. Though we complained to CIAL officials, they have not taken any action so far,” he added.The society was formed 21 years ago. Initially, CIAL gave the permits to run taxi service to people, or their immediate family members, who ceded land for the project. 

The society administers and manages the taxi service. “At the time of forming the society, nearly 250 drivers were granted the permit,” Eldo said.Taxi drivers now pin their hopes on the state government’s move to open the tourism sector in aphasedmanner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taxi drivers COVID 19 lockdown Kochi
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp