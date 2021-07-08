TPR above 15% in 19 LSGs including four municipalities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The around 10% test positivity rate prevalent in many regions in the district is a cause for concern for health officials. On Wednesday, the TPR was 9.29%. According to the officials, 19 local bodies including four municipalities — Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Maradu and North Parvoor — in the district have a TPR above 15%.

Panchayats including Chellanam (26.33%), Chengamanad (22.3%), Ezhikkara (22.06%) and Kottapady (20.48%) have high TPR. Only four panchayats are in Category A. While there are 36 local bodies in Category B, with a TPR between 5% and 10%, and 37 local bodies are in Category C (10%-15%). Eloor, Tripunithura, Kothamangalam, Aluva and Angamaly municipalities are in Category C, while Kochi Corporation and Perumbavoor, Piravom, Koothattukulam, and Muvattupuzha municipalities are in Category B.

In the Covid review meeting held in the district, a decision was taken to appoint more sectoral magistrates in the regions with a high TPR. “More Covid tests will be conducted in areas with high TPR. Strict actions will be taken against those violating the Covid norms. Sectoral magistrates have been directed to ensure Covid protocol in place and also to take strict action against those violating the norms,” said a health official. Meanwhile, over 19 lakh people have received vaccination in Ernakulam, the highest when compared to the other districts in the state.

1,727 COVID CASES, 1,199 RECOVERIES IN DISTRICT

Kochi: The district on Wednesday reported 1,727 new Covid cases, 1,682 of them through local transmission, with the test positivity rate (TPR) at 9.29%. Besides, there were 1,199 recoveries on the day. In all, 12, 848 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 8,437 of them are being taken care of at their homes.