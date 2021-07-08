STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

TPR above 15% in 19 LSGs including four municipalities

The around 10% test positivity rate prevalent in many regions in the district is a cause for concern for health officials.

Published: 08th July 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Andhra testing vaccination

Image for Representation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The around 10% test positivity rate prevalent in many regions in the district is a cause for concern for health officials. On Wednesday, the TPR was 9.29%. According to the officials, 19 local bodies including four municipalities — Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Maradu and North Parvoor — in the district have a TPR above 15%.

Panchayats including Chellanam (26.33%), Chengamanad (22.3%), Ezhikkara (22.06%) and Kottapady (20.48%) have high TPR. Only four panchayats are in Category A. While there are 36 local bodies in Category B, with a TPR between 5% and 10%, and 37 local bodies are in Category C (10%-15%). Eloor, Tripunithura, Kothamangalam, Aluva and Angamaly municipalities are in Category C, while Kochi Corporation and Perumbavoor, Piravom, Koothattukulam, and Muvattupuzha municipalities are in Category B.

In the Covid review meeting held in the district, a decision was taken to appoint more sectoral magistrates in the regions with a high TPR. “More Covid tests will be conducted in areas with high TPR. Strict actions will be taken against those violating the Covid norms. Sectoral magistrates have been directed to ensure Covid protocol in place and also to take strict action against those violating the norms,” said a health official. Meanwhile, over 19 lakh people have received vaccination in Ernakulam, the highest when compared to the other districts in the state. 

1,727 COVID CASES, 1,199  RECOVERIES IN DISTRICT
Kochi: The district on Wednesday  reported 1,727 new Covid cases, 1,682 of them through local transmission, with the test positivity rate (TPR) at 9.29%. Besides, there were 1,199 recoveries on the day. In all, 12, 848 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 8,437 of them are being taken care of at their homes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 test positivity rate
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp