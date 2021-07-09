Budget-friendly Galaxy A22

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, there have been rumours of the launch of the 4G model in India. The company has officially added the model to the Samsung India website. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G series is priced at `18,499 for the sole 6GB RAM +128GB storage. The design of the model is not any different from the Galaxy F62. On the top left, there’s a square-shaped quad camera set up. Infinity U display with slimmer bezels, and a waterdrop notch is also provided. The 4G model comes with a decent plastic built quality.

In India, the variant is launched in Black and Mint colour. Though Samsung is known for its display, for this price range, this model lacks full HD plus resolution. The compact 6.4-inch display only carries HD plus resolution in a Super AMOLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 600 nits brightness.

When it comes to performance, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology that is likely to cause an energy efficiency issue, and it can heat up the device. The installation of ARM Mali-G52 MC2 gives decent gaming and graphic performance.

The quad-camera setup includes 48-megapixel (mp) primary camera, 8 mp ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 mp depth sensor, and a 2 mp macro camera. The 48mp primary camera features Optimal Image Stabilisation, this addition can take sharp pictures and can also brighten up the low light shots. A 13-megapixel selfie camera is also included. Video can be captured in 1080p at 30fps.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that enables 15W fast charging. A dedicated microSD card slot is available and can expand the 128GB of internal storage to 1TB more with a microSD card. Galaxy A22 4G consists of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated on the power button, and a face unlock option. The model has a 3.5mm audio jack and includes single bottom-firing linear speakers.