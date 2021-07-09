STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Budget-friendly Galaxy A22

The much-awaited model’s design  is not any different from the Galaxy F62

Published: 09th July 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, there have been rumours of the launch of the 4G model in India. The company has officially added the model to the Samsung India website. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G series is priced at `18,499 for the sole 6GB RAM +128GB storage. The design of the model is not any different from the Galaxy F62. On the top left, there’s a square-shaped quad camera set up. Infinity U display with slimmer bezels, and a waterdrop notch is also provided. The 4G model comes with a decent plastic built quality.

In India, the variant is launched in Black and Mint colour. Though Samsung is known for its display, for this price range, this model lacks full HD plus resolution. The compact 6.4-inch display only carries HD plus resolution in a Super AMOLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 600 nits brightness. 

When it comes to performance, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology that is likely to cause an energy efficiency issue, and it can heat up the device. The installation of ARM Mali-G52 MC2 gives decent gaming and graphic performance.

The quad-camera setup includes 48-megapixel (mp) primary camera, 8 mp ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 mp depth sensor, and a 2 mp macro camera. The 48mp primary camera features Optimal Image Stabilisation, this addition can take sharp pictures and can also brighten up the low light shots. A 13-megapixel selfie camera is also included. Video can be captured in 1080p at 30fps.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that enables 15W fast charging. A dedicated microSD card slot is available and can expand the 128GB of internal storage to 1TB more with a microSD card. Galaxy A22 4G consists of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated on the power button, and a face unlock option. The model has a 3.5mm audio jack and includes single bottom-firing linear speakers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp