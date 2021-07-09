STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coffee frame

Vismaya Chandran has bagged a place in Asia Book of Records for making the biggest portrait of Theyyam using coffee powder

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based artist and art teacher Vismaya Chandran has set a new record in coffee painting. The 23-year-old has bagged a place in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for the biggest portrait of Theyyam done using coffee powder. Vismaya used to do coffee painting since she was a kid. The self-taught artist explored the various possibilities of the medium before creating the 6x4ft frame. 

“There’s a popular belief that one should not try to recreate Theyyam scenes as it would bring bad luck. But I always wanted to do one. I took references and made a rough sketch of the figure at first. Since it came out quite well, I thought of creating one on a bigger sized canvas,” says Vismaya, who takes art classes for all age groups. 

It took Vismaya 15 days to complete her record-winning portrait. “Coffee painting was a fun process. It was amusing to see how different shades could be formed from coffee powder depending on the consistency. I brought out three shades using coffee for the Theyyam portrait,” says Vismaya. 

Darker shades form the outline, face designs, intricate detailing on the chakra, and the hanging balls on the patta. But for Vismaya, one of the hardest parts was drying it. “The thick portion of the portrait used to melt. When it does, I used to adjust it with a brush. Once the varnish was sprayed, the painting set properly,” says Vismaya. She also works with Kerala mural art. “For some of my works I have tried using natural colours from flower, leaf extracts, turmeric, and many other sources,” she says. 

