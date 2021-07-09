STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-infected sub-inspector ends life in Kochi

PK Ayyapan, 52, earlier worked as a store manager of Perumbavoor Police canteen. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A sub-inspector who was quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19 was found hanging from the ceiling at the police quarters in Kalamassery near here.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 52-year-old PK Ayyappan, a native of Iringole near Perumbavoor, died by suicide last night and the reasons behind it are yet to be ascertained. 

He is attached to the AR Camp of Ernakulam Rural Police.

Ayyapan earlier worked as a store manager of Perumbavoor Police canteen. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. "The family was staying at the native place in Iringole and the deceased police person was staying at Kalamassery police quarters. He was recently tested Covid-19 positive and was under quarantine. As he could not be contacted since Thursday morning, his friends reached the quarters and found him dead," a police officer in Kalamassery Police Station said. 

Police officials close to Ayyappan cannot believe that he resorted to this  extreme step. "Recently, he received a promotion and was posted at Alappuzha. He was constructing a new house at his native place. He was troubled by financial issues. But we don't think, he would end his life over this reason. He never told us about any work-related pressure," the police official said. 

A case for unnatural death is registered. An internal inquiry is also launched to find the reason behind the death. The body was shifted to Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery and it will be cremated as per Covid-19 protocol. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

