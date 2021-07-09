Fr Stan Swamy’s death judicial murder, Church didn’t do enough: Sathyadeepam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The latest editorial of Sathyadeepam, the weekly published by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, said the death of rights activist Fr Stan Swamy was “judicial murder”.

Fr Stan, who died on Monday after remaining in detention in a Mumbai jail since October 2020 in the Elgar Parishad case, was martyred due to the justice system’s slow pace, said the editorial.The editorial of the weekly dated July 14, which was published online on Thursday, also criticises the Church leadership alleging that there was no active effort from its side to either build pressure over the issue or to keep it active in international media. The editorial further says that Fr Stan is the victim of the thought process that being an activist is being an anti-national.

“Though he died in a hospital, his death was a custodial murder. It is only technical to say that Stan Swamy died. He was murdered. It was also a judicial murder. The court was extending the decision on his bail plea endlessly, ignoring the elderly man’s appeal to consider the intensity of his Parkinson’s disease, his age and Covid situation and to hear his complaint through video conferencing,” said the article.

The death of the Jesuit priest was a shame on democratic India, said the article. “When ‘Modi Bharatham’ (India led by Modi) incarcerated the priest who dedicated his life for the tribals of Jharkhand, what really got jailed were the rights of the common man,” it said.“There is an allegation that bodies of the Catholic Church like the KCBC and CBCI did not intervene enough in the case of Fr Stan Swamy,” the editorial said.