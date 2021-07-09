STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fraudsters make fake social media accounts of cops to deceive public

Four cases registered so far over similar frauds; perpetrators mostly hail from other states

Published: 09th July 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Police personnel who enforce the law and investigate crimes are becoming soft targets of cyber fraudsters who create fake social media accounts and email IDs in their names to cheat the public. Just last month, a station house officer (SHO) in Kochi was shocked to see a fake Facebook profile created with his photographs. More than 100 people close to him were added as friends. The officer had to send personal messages to his friends to ensure that no cheating took place using his fake account.

“Mostly, police officers of sub inspector and above ranks become targets of these cyber fraudsters. The police officers are specifically targeted as they maintain a close relationship with the public as part of their duty. In most cases, the fraudsters who create fake Facebook accounts of police officials send direct messages seeking money. There are numerous cases of fake social media accounts being created in their names have been lodged by the public but it is only in recent months, cops are being targeted,” a police officer said.

A question was raised in the last state assembly session regarding the cases registered for using fake social media accounts and email IDs of police officers for financial fraud. The home department replied that four cases were registered for attempting to collect money from people after creating fake accounts of officers. A case was registered at the Cyber police station in Kochi for creating a fake social media account of Police Law and Order ADGP Vijay Sakhare this year. Another case was registered at Taliparamba station in Kannur for creating a fake account of IPS officer Navaneet Sharma last year. 

A case was registered at Varantharappilly police station in Thrissur for creating a fake Facebook profile of a police sub inspector. Another case was registered for creating a fake social media account of a vigilance inspector in Kannur. The High-Tech Cell of Kerala Police had carried out a probe related to fake accounts created in the names of police officers to cheat the public. In most such incidents, the accounts were created by persons from other states. “Often, tracking the IP addresses of devices used by online fraudsters is a difficult task. A detailed investigation is carried out in case of any financial loss. Sending a team to North Indian states for tracking down the person often doesn’t yield results,” an official said. Last year, a 17-year-old from Rajasthan was arrested after he created fake Facebook accounts of several ADGP and DGP rank officers. 

“He carried out the fraudulent activity using a mobile phone given by his parents to attend online classes. He had created fake accounts in the names of almost all DGPs, ADGPs and IGs. As there were no financial losses from his act and considering his age, he was granted bail,” an officer with the High-tech Cell said.
Responsible use of social media channels is most important to keep such cyber crimes at bay. “People should not accept friend requests from unknown persons. In case the fraudster demands money, the matter has to be reported to the police. Using social media channels responsibly is vital,” the officer said.

Responsible use of social media channels is most important to keep such cyber crimes at bay, an officer said. “People should not accept friend requests from unknown persons. In case they demand money, the matter has to be reported to the police,” the officer added.

