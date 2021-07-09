STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lawyer booked for FB post defaming sub inspector Anie Siva

The police have registered a case against lawyer Sangeetha Lakshmana for a defamatory Facebook post about Sub Inspector Anie Siva.

Published: 09th July 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 02:46 PM

Anie Siva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have registered a case against lawyer Sangeetha Lakshmana for a defamatory Facebook post about Sub Inspector Anie Siva. The Kochi Central police registered the case invoking Sections 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act, 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC and 120 of Kerala Police Act.

In her FB post, the lawyer, who had been in the thick of controversies earlier too, asked how a woman who had ruined her own life by her wrongdoings could take up the responsibility of the protection of others. The post drew sharp criticism from various corners.

Anie Siva, who is currently posted as SI at Kochi Central police station, had managed to become a police officer fighting many odds. She used to sell lemonade and ice cream during Varkala Sivagiri pilgrimage season for earning a livelihood earlier. She worked hard and was selected in the police force. She also got posted as the SI at the police station in her own place. She got a transfer to Kochi on her own request so that she could give her son a better education.

“We have registered an FIR and an investigation is on,” said Vijay Shankar, Inspector of Police, Kochi Central station. The police action came after another lawyer approached them seeking action against Sangeetha for her FB post insulting a police officer who has inspired many with her perseverance. The police said Sangeetha would be summoned for questioning soon.

Meanwhile, Sangeetha has come up with a fresh FB post after the police booked her for defaming the woman SI. “It is the police station of woman SI Anie Siva. I am waiting,” she said.“I came to know about the case registered at the Kochi Central Police Station after I received phone calls from television news channels,” she wrote. “Once I receive the FIR and FIS records, further action will be decided,” she added.

