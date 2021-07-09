STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Pan Macmillan acquires the book ‘Nathuram Godse’

It is slated to release in 2022. 

Published: 09th July 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first-ever biography of Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s infamous assassin, situates the man and his most defining act in the larger context of modern Indian history and contemporary society and politics. Steeped in research and fieldwork, and both primary and secondary source material, this investigative account will bring to light hitherto unknown aspects of Godse’s life and times, his ideologies and motivations.

Was Nathuram Godse the demented killer that he was made out to be, or was the murder a well-thought-out one, the result of years of poisonous indoctrination? Did he act alone, or was he prompted by co-conspirators? This book, as objective as it is revelatory, will examine these questions in significant detail while revealing the complex factors that led to an assassination that would permanently alter the course of India’s history.

Nathuram Godse: The True Story of Gandhi’s Assassin was acquired at auction by Teesta Guha Sarkar, Head of Editorial at Pan Macmillan India, from Anish Chandy, Founder of Labyrinth Literary Agency. It is slated to release in 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp