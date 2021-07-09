Pan Macmillan acquires the book ‘Nathuram Godse’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first-ever biography of Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s infamous assassin, situates the man and his most defining act in the larger context of modern Indian history and contemporary society and politics. Steeped in research and fieldwork, and both primary and secondary source material, this investigative account will bring to light hitherto unknown aspects of Godse’s life and times, his ideologies and motivations.

Was Nathuram Godse the demented killer that he was made out to be, or was the murder a well-thought-out one, the result of years of poisonous indoctrination? Did he act alone, or was he prompted by co-conspirators? This book, as objective as it is revelatory, will examine these questions in significant detail while revealing the complex factors that led to an assassination that would permanently alter the course of India’s history.

Nathuram Godse: The True Story of Gandhi’s Assassin was acquired at auction by Teesta Guha Sarkar, Head of Editorial at Pan Macmillan India, from Anish Chandy, Founder of Labyrinth Literary Agency. It is slated to release in 2022.