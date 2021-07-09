STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vyttila decongestion: Various govt depts to carry out joint inspection

The Vyttila junction has been experiencing traffic congestion during peak hours even after the construction of a flyover on NH 66.

Published: 09th July 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Even after the launch of the Vyttila flyover back in January, traffic blocks are still a common sight at the junction | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju presented a preliminary project report to decongest the Vyttila junction on Thursday, a meeting attended by Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, people’s representatives and officials from various departments has decided to carry out a joint inspection of the area. The first part of the report contains a permanent solution for proper traffic management, for which two acres of land needs to be acquired.

“A permanent solution for traffic congestion requires a huge amount for land acquisition, time and government support. All the officials who attended the meeting approved the proposal,” the mayor said. 
Based on the report, officers from the traffic police, corporation, National Highways Authority of India, public works department, revenue department, Smart City and the Kerala Road Fund Board will conduct a joint inspection, the mayor said. 

“The officers will also look into the details of the report including land acquisition. After the inspection, a detailed project report will be prepared. On its basis, the project will be submitted to the industries minister and PWD. A coordination committee will review the progress of the project,” he said. 

The Vyttila junction has been experiencing traffic congestion during peak hours even after the construction of a flyover on NH 66. The Commissioner’s report has suggested both temporary and short-term measures to resolve the issue. “To implement the short-term plan, the necessary sanction is required from the PWD and the Road Fund Board. The meeting has decided to approach the two departments for the same,” the mayor added.

