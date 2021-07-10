An idea to turn Chellanam around

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sea erosion, flooding and myriad other problems have been plaguing Chellanam for several years now. The havoc caused by cyclones including Ockhi and recent Tauktae further underscored the urgent need to find a lasting solution to the issues faced by the fishing village. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian had earlier directed the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) to adopt Chellanam coastal panchayat. He also announced that the state government will implement a major project to resolve the sea erosion there, and asked the university to conduct a study and submit a preliminary report.

After a series of meetings, consultations and a generic survey, the preliminary report is ready and the varsity will submit it soon. Kufos vice-chancellor Riji John said that the report was prepared after consulting with multiple stakeholders, experts and the public, with the objective of turning Chellanam into a model fishing village. “The detailed project report (DPR) will be submitted in two months,” he said. “We received an overwhelming response. All ideas were discussed with the experts. The discussions involved topics like methods to stop coastal erosion and developing proper drainage or canal system. The practical wisdom of traditional fishermen has been evident in the suggestions recieved,” he said.

He added that though multiple solutions have been put forth, those requiring engineering support cannot be handled by the varsity. “They will be taken up by the engineering department. Irrigation department has also put forth its suggestions. The aim is to find a solution to every problem in the panchayat,” said the Riji.

Meanwhile,environmentalist and science enthusiast Santhosh Thannikad said a team of researchers, naval architects, ship builders and few persons experienced in sustainable development have come up with a brand new idea. “The construction of seawalls and levees (groynes) — now seen as a generally acceptable solution — is contrary to the concept of sustainable development. It has a heavy environmental impact. Besides, coastal erosion is taking place in the northern part of structures like the groyne (pulimuttu). The problem has been exacerbated by the construction of a fishing port at Chellanam,” he said.

T-SHAPED STRUCTURE

Rock mining will also prove to be problematic if seawalls or levees (groynes) are constructed, he added. “They do not bring any revenue but are a drain on the exchequer. Instead of spending Rs 100 crore or more in such an area, the team of experts suggests making a T-shaped boat jetty-like structure that floats on water. Secure its tail end to the shore. Float it 100 metres into the sea. The protruding part will be able to withstand the waves. This structure will generate electricity from waves, tides and ocean currents. This way, the beach can be protected and electricity generated,” he pointed out.