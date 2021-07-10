STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

An idea to turn Chellanam around

Kufos has prepared a preliminary report after consulting stakeholders and experts with an aim to prevent further sea erosion.It suggests a T-shaped floating structure

Published: 10th July 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sea erosion, flooding and myriad other problems have been plaguing Chellanam for several years now. The havoc caused by cyclones including Ockhi and recent Tauktae further underscored the urgent need to find a lasting solution to the issues faced by the fishing village. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian had earlier directed the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) to adopt Chellanam coastal panchayat. He also announced that the state government will implement a major project to resolve the sea erosion there, and asked the university to conduct a study and submit a preliminary report.

After a series of meetings, consultations and a generic survey, the preliminary report is ready and the varsity will submit it soon. Kufos vice-chancellor Riji John said that the report was prepared after consulting with multiple stakeholders, experts and the public, with the objective of turning Chellanam into a model fishing village. “The detailed project report (DPR) will be submitted in two months,” he said.  “We received an overwhelming response. All ideas were discussed with the experts. The discussions involved topics like methods to stop coastal erosion and developing proper drainage or canal system. The practical wisdom of traditional fishermen has been evident in the suggestions recieved,” he said.

He added that though multiple solutions have been put forth, those requiring engineering support cannot be handled by the varsity. “They will be taken up by the engineering department. Irrigation department has also put forth its suggestions. The aim is to find a solution to every problem in the panchayat,” said the Riji.

Meanwhile,environmentalist and science enthusiast Santhosh Thannikad said a team of researchers, naval architects, ship builders and few persons experienced in sustainable development have come up with a brand new idea. “The construction of seawalls and levees (groynes) — now  seen as a generally acceptable solution — is contrary to the concept of sustainable development. It has a heavy environmental impact. Besides, coastal erosion is taking place in the northern part of structures like the groyne (pulimuttu). The problem has been exacerbated by the construction of a fishing port at Chellanam,” he said.

T-SHAPED STRUCTURE
Rock mining will also prove to be problematic if seawalls or levees (groynes) are constructed, he added. “They do not bring any revenue but are a drain on the exchequer. Instead of spending Rs 100 crore or more in such an area, the team of experts suggests making a T-shaped boat jetty-like structure that floats on water. Secure its tail end to the shore. Float it 100 metres into the sea. The protruding part will be able to withstand the waves. This structure will generate electricity from waves, tides and ocean currents. This way, the beach can  be protected and electricity generated,” he pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chellanam Sea erosion
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp