Experts warn against unsupervised high-intensity workouts

KOCHI: When gyms and fitness clubs had to close down due to the lockdown, many fitness enthusiasts relied on online fitness regimes and videos. Some even switched to high-intensity workouts, without expert supervision. Fitness trainers have cautioned against beginners and those who have been on a break practising High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT. It can cause severe damages to the body, including joint injuries, ligament tears, and cardiac issues. HIIT workout is the combination of three or four short, intense sets followed by periods of rest. It is widely preferred as it time-efficient way to burn calories, increase stamina, strength, and stability. According to fitness experts, depending upon the stamina and strength of the person, HIIT can be done for a maximum of 45 mins.

“Beginners are advised against trying HIIT at home. The sets include high knees and squats. The rest period of 15-20 seconds comes after completing a set of intense workouts,” said Jefrin Thomas, fitness coach in Kochi.

Given the pandemic, doctors are urging people about new-found exercise regimes too. “You wouldn’t know if you are Covid positive or not at all times. Intense workouts, especially cardio, is normal for a healthy person but it can be damaging for asymptomatic Covid patients,” said Dr Joseph M A, physiotherapist based in Kochi. Though gyms and fitness clubs are now allowed to open in Category A and B (low test positivity rate) areas, many of them are still closed.