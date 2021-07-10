STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Jbabe Breaking Bad

‘Punch Me In My Third Eye’ from Joshua Fernandez aka JBABE, directed by Lendrik Kumar, is here to mess with your head

Published: 10th July 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

By LIKHITHA PRASANNA 
Express News Service

KOCHI: “The song wasn’t meant to be one that people sit down and listen to. It was supposed to make them want to mess something up,” says Joshua Fernandez aka JBABE over the phone from Chennai, about his recent release ‘Punch Me In My Third Eye’. Joshua, the frontman of Chennai-based alternative suit F16s, launched his solo project JBABE in 2019 with the album ‘Play The Piano Drunk Like A Percussion Instrument Until The Fingers Begin To Bleed A Bit’ that featured poignant tracks like Antibambi.

But ‘Punch Me...’ is nothing like that album. Rather, It’s a tasteful slap in society’s face, a satirical outburst ready to rattle our credence — it screams, imprecates, calls out, and even breaks a few things. It is also who we are behind our UA certified social appearances. The opening scene — where a docile, homely Preeti Alex and graceful Jbabe are sat with their parents in an arranged marriage set-up — was one I could immediately relate to. Preethy asks her ‘would be’, “ninak enthokkeya ishtam?” (what are your likes and dislikes), and that is when all chaos ensues.

The video very artistically calls out the ugly cultural mid-place this generation is in — where most middle-class liberal Indian children end up having to be ‘prudent’ about career and marriage to fulfil their family’s wishes, and then run around restless their entire lives with a huge can of mental health worms. 

“I have been observing this era of fake spirituality evolve. We started by talking about affirmations and meditation and positivity, and before you know, people are walking around with crystals in their pocket,” quips JBABE, who, in the video, addresses the modern man’s real best friends that these defence mechanisms are possibly trying to cover up — trauma and a lack of common sense.

“This song came to me one day when I was in my room, alone and I wanted to get all of my frustration out. I was tired of faking it and putting on a straight face. I just kept screaming to myself, which was quite therapeutic,” he says. This, he believes is why it resonated with so many of his audience too. JBABE has gone full quirky with this release, much like his moniker that comes from his Angry birds’ username.

My biggest challenge while talking about ‘Punch Me...’ is bringing out its subliminal deep undertones and also the outlandishly witty, cerebral, yet unhinged craziness simultaneously. Director of the video, Lendrik Kumar, famous for his collaborations with beat wizard Parimal Shais and rapper Hanumankind, admits that he made it “simply to mess with everyone”.

“I have extensively worked with hip-hop artists. This was new to me too. We were all pitching in ideas and it seemed like sky is the limit. The song is laced with ironies, like the scene where a man in a dress is shaving the head of a woman in a saree,” quips Lendrik.

His equation with Prayoon Sajeev, a Bengaluru-based Malayali cinematographer, has paved the way for such out-of-the-box content in the past too. “Everything about this video was DIY — trashing a thermocol table to casting JBABE’s neighbours as parents. I am just trying to say that budget is not what makes a good product, it is the concept,” says the Malayali director. 

SHAVE OUR SOULS!
The highlight of Punch Me In My Third Eye, for me, was an adorable yet defiant Preeti Alex. “The first thing that Lendrick asked me is if I can shave my head on camera,” laughs the Bombay-based model who hails from Kottayam. When she heard the song, it resonated with her too. “Like the part where it says ‘If you say the word vibe, I’ll punch you in the third eye’. That word is so overused, it actually begins to annoy you. These are things and people we have all wanted to call out our entire lives,” she says.

On Youtube: Jbabe
(Viewer discretion recommended)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp