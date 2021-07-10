University with a futuristic vision

Anu Kuruvila By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The golden jubilee year will see Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) launching a Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies and Innovation that aims to bring in a cultural shift across the institution. Outside the scope of conventional education, it will equip students with applied skills and boost entrepreneurship. The golden jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, K N Madhusoodanan, vice-chancellor, Cusat, said the university has achieved several milestones since its establishment. “The varsity has been unique since its inception. Cusat came into being when there were only very few unitary universities (one that didn’t have any affiliating institutions) in the country,” he says.

Cusat was initially set up as University of Cochin on July 10, 1971. It was reconstituted as Cochin University of Science and Technology in February 1986. “It has won the Chancellor’s Award thrice, became a hub of research in science, engineering and technology with around 1,500 research scholars, and it also imparts scientific knowledge to around two lakh school students as a part of its science outreach programme,” said the VC.

He said the varsity has many more research and academic programmes in the pipeline and as many as 150 faculty members have been recruited this year. “We will be using their strength and expertise to propel the research and academic activities and move towards interdisciplinary activities,” said the VC.

K N Madhusoodanan

According to him, post-graduate and research level activities have been planned by making use of the knowledge acquired from the different streams of science and technology. “Programmes like quantum physics, climate change and energy system studies are being planned. The varsity will keep a futuristic approach,” added the VC.

NURTURING SKILLS

Developing skills and entrepreneurship among students through elective courses besides the regular ones will also be focused on, said the VC. “For this, we are in talks with various industries and are planning to get them to make campus visits. We want the industries to set up their R&D labs on the campus. This will give our students a lot of exposure,” he said. According to him, the university will soon have a high-performance computation facility set up with the assistance of KIIFB, in tune with emerging areas of study and research. “The proposal has been submitted to the government and we hope to make it a reality this year,” said the VC, adding that the university is rolling out a vision plan that will outline developments in the next 10 years. Cusat also has a well-functioning startup ecosystem with around 22 registered entities under it.