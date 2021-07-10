STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Water Metro likely to start commercial ops by Onam

With the state government finalising the fare for the boat services of the Kochi Water Metro, the commercial operations are likely to begin next month as an Onam gift to Kochiites. 

Published: 10th July 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

The Water Metro’s boat jetty at Kakkanad is nearing completion | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state government finalising the fare for the boat services of the Kochi Water Metro, the commercial operations are likely to begin next month as an Onam gift to Kochiites. The service will be launched on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route. The first boat manufactured by Cochin Shipyard will be handed over by August second week. The Onam festival will begin on August 20 and the services are likely to be launched then, according to sources with Water Metro. 

The government had announced on Thursday that Rs 20 will be the minimum fare for travelling in the advanced ferries through the backwaters of Kochi. A commuter can travel up to a distance of three kilometres with the minimum charge. From there on, the fare will be J4 for every one kilometre. The Cochin Shipyard will be constructing 23 hybrid passenger boats for the project at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore. The boats will be handed over in a phased manner. 

Under the Water Metro project, implemented with the financial support of the German Development Bank, KfW, 23 boats with a capacity of 100 passengers and 55 boats with a capacity of 50 passengers will be rolled out. A total of 41 boat jetties will be modernised for the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water Metro Onam
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp