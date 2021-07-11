Cochin Smart Mission Ltd’s ‘Padavukal’ to  help schools

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) will develop more infrastructure facilities in government schools to help students overcome the difficulties that arise due to lack of technology. In line with this, CSML will join hands with the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) to launch ‘Padavukal’, which will help set up additional facilities for technology in government aided schools.

The programme will be implemented in 33 schools coming under the CSML’s limits, including Ward No. 1 to 5, 66, 67 and 68 of Kochi corporation. A CSML officer said that the programme will benefit 18,000 students. “Through this programme, we hope that along with providing technology support, we will be able to boost their mental strength,” said CEO Jafar Malik.

As part of ‘Padavukal’, digital libraries will be set up in four schools, a gymnasium for girls in three schools, a science park in another school and a multipurpose indoor game zone in one school. A sum of `36 lakh will be earmarked for the project.Considering the Covid situation, efforts will be made to provide tabs to economically backward students in various schools situated in the Area-Based Development of CSML so that students do not miss out on the classes.