Cops told to curb entry of visitors to Thrikkakara municipal office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the police to deploy sufficient police force to ensure that only the elected members, staff and other persons arriving for official purposes are entering Thrikkakara municipal office.

The police should also ensure that a sufficient number of cops are deployed to check adherence to Covid protocol and to ensure a peaceful environment inside and outside the municipal building. Justice Sunil Thomas issued the order on the petition filed by N K Krishnakumar, secretary, Thrikkakara municipality and Ajitha Thankappan, chairperson, seeking police protection.

The petitioner alleged that following a dispute that arose over the appointment of temporary hands, several persons, under the leadership of Salahuddeen and Shihab of Kakkanad, raised a protest, entered the municipal hall, created vandalism, abused the staff and even trespassed into the office rooms. It is alleged that the police did not take any action. The government pleader submitted that sufficient police force was deployed in the area because of the triple lockdown and grave pandemic situation, persons belonging to both groups who had entered the building and created vandalism were removed and three criminal cases were registered.

The court pointed out that the photographs produced along with the writ petition show the vandalism that was going on even inside the office. The police are seen watching the incidents. Two other photographs show that persons who were shouting and raising slogans were being removed by the police. It seems that the protesters had even entered the compound, blocked the entrance and had gone even up to the office room, observed the court. The court posted the case on July 16.

Restrictions after a ruckus