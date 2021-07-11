Covid vaccination drive for people in tourism, health sectors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Various tourism-related organisations in association with the Tourism Department and Health Department will conduct a Covid vaccination drive for all people working in the tourism sector before July 31. People working in hotels, restaurants, tour agencies, homestays, service villas and tourist taxies will be vaccinated as part of the drive. The drive aims to vaccinate all people associated with the sector so that tourism entities can become fully functional from July 31. For vaccination, contact: 9744720077, 9447034631 and 9497522585.