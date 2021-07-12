STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

People with obesity bound to struggle with Covid, says survivor

Shaz systematically took the antibiotics and monitored his temperature, pulse rate and oxygen saturation.

Published: 12th July 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Shaz Shabeer

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Obesity plus Covid is a deadly combo, says Shaz Shabeer, offering a glimpse into his 27-day battle with the virus. An ad filmmaker, vlogger and founder of #KRA Kochin Foodiz Relief Army, Shaz cautions people against taking the disease lightly. “I never thought I would catch the virus because I was taking all precautions. But I did, and I had to wage a tough battle against it. I survived the ordeal with the help of God, my family, and the medical staff at the hospital I was admitted to,” he says.

“It was while offering namaz on April 14 or 15 that I realised something was wrong. When I tried to stand up after kneeling, I couldn’t. I had to really struggle to get up, and that simple activity left me breathless. I didn’t even consider that it might be Covid at the time. I had gained a lot of weight recently, and I thought that might be the reason. But I started to feel feverish afterwards. Thinking it might be just another viral fever, I called up a doctor friend who prescribed me Dolo. However, even after four days, the fever didn’t subside. My body temperature hovered above 100°F,” he recalls.

Soon after, Shaz’s wife too started to show symptoms like dysentery and body pain. “So, we decided to get tested. I opted for an RT-PCR test and my wife went for the antigen test. As she tested positive, it became obvious that I too am infected,” he says. He subsequently talked to some doctor friends who were posted at Covid wards in different hospitals, who told him to keep a pulse oximeter and a thermometer ready. He was also prescribed antibiotics.

Shaz systematically took the antibiotics and monitored his temperature, pulse rate and oxygen saturation. One day, however, his saturation level fell to 87. “On notifying the doctors, I was told to seek hospitalisation immediately,” he says. It took a long hospital stay of 12 days for his fever to finally subside, and his pulse and oxygen gradients to become normal. “Dealing with Covid becomes especially difficult for people who are overweight. The one thing they struggle the most with is breathlessness. So, try to reduce weight. I am saying this from personal experience,” he says.

Shaz advises that it is also necessary to get your data and results updated on the official portal as soon as you test positive. “You can do this by contacting the health department or local Asha workers. This will help you if you need hospitalisation, as the officials will  be keeping track of your situation. As I was staying in Kodungalur, I got admitted to a hospital at Irinjalakuda,” he says, and goes on to laud the “very good service” he received there. However, take care to carry things like a plate, spoon, glass, pillow, bedsheets, a bucket and a mug while getting admitted in a government hospital, he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaz Shabeer Covid survivor coronavirus obese
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp