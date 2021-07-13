An ode to childhood

Krishna P S By

KOCHI: Padmasree Murali’s art is a trip down memory lane. The carefree days of childhood, monsoon, little ponds, paper boats, lucky red seeds and the moss-clad muddy roads of villages — she takes you on a nostalgic trip back to simplicity. She carefully picks the right colours to set the mood and tone of each image. Greens, yellows and pastel shades for innocent against dark hues like blue, black and red that portray anguish.

Growing up in Vypin, a little island village in Kochi, Padmasree feels deeply associated with nature and water. The little ponds and water lilies around her home rejoicing in the rain is a common sight in many of her illustrations and animations. “I love drawing for children. They love bright colours just like me,” she quips.

Padmasree used to draw as a child too. “But after Class X, I ended my relationship with art and started concentrating on my studies. But while doing my graduation in engineering, I started participating in design competitions. That’s how I started drawing again,” she explains.However, she realised her passion wouldn’t let her rest even while working for an IT company. When art came calling, she dropped her lucrative job and went to study animation at the Industrial Design Centre at IIT Bombay.

Tale of Nangeli

Padmasree approaches every work through a child’s eyes. Her comic series on Nangeli is a popular tale from her childhood. “She was an extraordinary figure in my mind when I heard about her. What I imagined then, as a child, comes up in this comic as well,” she explains.Amid lush paddy fields, Nangeli has been imagined as a strong woman, who stands tall defying her oppressors. Some of the images from the comics were removed from her Instagram page for violating community guidelines. “It’s part of our history. I didn’t want to take the essence of the story away from a story I grew up hearing,” she says.

Padmasree is now busy finishing her first animation short film, Manjadikkaalam, a story of a child who loved collecting lucky red seeds like they were a treasure. Each frame carefully designed with vibrant colours and plenty of nature narrates the loss of innocence. . “I am dealing with a sensitive subject in the movie and have to be careful about how I portray it,” Padmasree says.

