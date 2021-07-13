Kakkanad convention centre in 2 years: P Rajeeve

By PTI

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Monday visited the site of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Kakkanad. He said that the project will be completed in two years.The project will be completed in two phases. Though the project was initially estimated to cost Rs 30 crore, the minister said that as per the revised estimate, the cost will go up to Rs 70 crore “The IECC will allow the MSMEs in Kerala to sell and display their products to the international market, The current plan incorporates space allotment for the second phase of the project. The first phase of construction will begin soon,” he added.

The IECC will give new impetus to industries, traditional and agriculture sectors. The platform will be beneficial to all entrepreneurs who are looking to foray into the international market. The IECC will be come up on 15 acres of land at Kakkanad on 15 acres of land earmarked by Kinfra. The site is close to Infopark, SmartCity and Kinfra Export Promotion Industrial Park. After the completion of the project, an annual calendar will be prepared for staging exhibitions and marketing fairs.

The minister said that retailers will also be included in the commercial missionproject. Importance will be given to the traditional sectors such as handicrafts and handloom. It was also decided to promote exports of agricultural products in association with the Agriculture Produce Export Development Agency and seafood in collaboration with Marine Products Exporters Development.