Know your gene!

KOCHI: Your genes are the unique imprints that hold all the secrets about you. By understanding unique gene makeup, you can make lifestyle choices that better your health — mental or physical. OhMyGene is a genomics and molecular diagnostic initiative based in Thiruvananthapuram that can help you understand and predict genetic linkage and susceptibility to various health conditions. There are two types of tests involved — personalised and clinical genomics.

“Personalised genomics is meant to satisfy your curiosity, for you to understand your genetic linkage and predisposition to several health conditions. In clinical genomics, clinical DNA tests are carried out for cancer treatment, adjusting drug doses, fertility treatment, and so on. This helps doctors understand your genetic variation and plan accordingly,” says Nita Balakrishnan, franchise development manager, OhMyGene.

From skin and hair health prediction to cancer prediction genetic tests where 18 types of cancer are checked, OhMyGene is offering a whole new way to look at lifestyle correction. The Comprehensive Health Genestrology is another package of theirs where one can check the status of the genes in one’s body that could be linked to more than 200 health conditions. “It helps us understand why we are the way we are. This cuts across all realms, from knowing why your skin is the way it is, to understanding if you have a likelihood of getting cancer in future,” says Sangeetha Vijay, chief scientific operations manager, OhMyGene.

The company sends the testing kit home with full privacy, says Nita. While the sample of saliva is taken for personalised genomics, a blood sample is taken for clinical genomics.M Ayyappan, chairman of OhMyGene, says that the idea is to create a genome hub. “Of all the enquiries that we have received, people are really worried about cancer. Once you know there is a genetic link, it can be addressed well in advance,” says Ayyappan, former CMD of HLL Lifecare Ltd.