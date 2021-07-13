New Ernakulam collector Jafar Malik assumes charge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jafar Malik, the new Ernakulam District Collector, assumed charge on Monday. He took charge from outgoing collector S Suhas. After taking over, Jafar said the district administration will unveil measures for the welfare of the marginalised sections in society. A special plan will be devised for students impacted by the lockdown, he said.

“The project will be implemented in collaboration with the health department, Kudumbashree, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers to tackle the crisis created by Covid in children,” said Jafar Malik.He also urged staff to work like professionals. The collector said the land acquisition for various development projects will be completed on time.