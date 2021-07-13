STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Of tender love and tragedy

In Madeline Miller’s retelling of The Song of Achilles, demi-god’s love for the protagonist shines beautifull

Published: 13th July 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Homer’s Iliad, the epic Greek poem, has everything in it — love, lust, war, demons, gods and goddesses, fragile humans, blood and gore, and especially warrior heroes. Madeline Miller paints a beautiful love story with the most unexpected pairings from this plot — warrior Achilles and his companion Patroclus. 

Achilles as a romantic anti-hero is an odd concept infamous for his anger and indifference to genocide. He withdraws from war when Agamemnon slights his honour and returns to battle only after Patroclus’s death. After he kills the Troy prince Hector in revenge, he mutilates the corpse by dragging it around the city. “Sing, O muse, of the rage of Achilles,” says Homer in Iliad. However, in Miller’s hands, he is a lover capable of having tender feelings.  

In the book, Patroclus meets Achilles when he was 10, while in exile, and falls in love. Through Miller’s eyes, we see a man forced to be a weapon, incapable of happiness with the fate working against with its many prophecies. “When I am dead, I charge you to mingle our ashes and bury us together,” Achilles cries after his lover’s death hugging the body. The all-consuming grief makes more sense in The Song of Achilles than in Iliad, where Patroclus is mentioned rarely and only as a friend and companion. 

Unlike other retellings of the Iliad, Miller’s stand apart in its prose and how she navigates the war. The characters and their emotions get more impetus than war and violence. She spent ten years writing this book, almost as long as the Trojan war, a riveting retelling with characters that touch you deeply. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp