Of tender love and tragedy

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Homer’s Iliad, the epic Greek poem, has everything in it — love, lust, war, demons, gods and goddesses, fragile humans, blood and gore, and especially warrior heroes. Madeline Miller paints a beautiful love story with the most unexpected pairings from this plot — warrior Achilles and his companion Patroclus.

Achilles as a romantic anti-hero is an odd concept infamous for his anger and indifference to genocide. He withdraws from war when Agamemnon slights his honour and returns to battle only after Patroclus’s death. After he kills the Troy prince Hector in revenge, he mutilates the corpse by dragging it around the city. “Sing, O muse, of the rage of Achilles,” says Homer in Iliad. However, in Miller’s hands, he is a lover capable of having tender feelings.

In the book, Patroclus meets Achilles when he was 10, while in exile, and falls in love. Through Miller’s eyes, we see a man forced to be a weapon, incapable of happiness with the fate working against with its many prophecies. “When I am dead, I charge you to mingle our ashes and bury us together,” Achilles cries after his lover’s death hugging the body. The all-consuming grief makes more sense in The Song of Achilles than in Iliad, where Patroclus is mentioned rarely and only as a friend and companion.

Unlike other retellings of the Iliad, Miller’s stand apart in its prose and how she navigates the war. The characters and their emotions get more impetus than war and violence. She spent ten years writing this book, almost as long as the Trojan war, a riveting retelling with characters that touch you deeply.