Palm chopping case: Kerala HC dismisses accused’s plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday dismissed the plea of two accused in the 2010 palm chopping case seeking to adjourn the second phase of trial in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court. A division bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Ziyad Rahman A A issued the order on the appeal filed by Sajil of Muvattupuzha and M K Noushad of Kadungalloor, Aluva, challenging the special court’s order refusing to adjourn the trial.

The petitioners submitted that there was no reason why the trial should be expedited amid the Covid pandemic. They said there were numerous accused in the case and their presence, along with their lawyers and also the witnesses, will lead to crowding in the courtroom. The counsel for NIA submitted that preparations had been made by the special court and probe agency to proceed with the trial following social distancing norms.

The present trial proceeds against the 11 accused persons, of whom two are in custody while the rest are out on bail and can appear via videoconferencing, said the NIA.It said the question of identification of accused in the court would not arise. If it does, it would be appropriately ascertained and dealt with by NIA, said the counsel.