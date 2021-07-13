STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passengers want season tickets for special trains

Though they are available for passenger trains, it is of little use to regular commuters as the services operate during odd hours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the pandemic scare, Jayaraj V R, an employee at a private firm in Kochi, still shuttles between Kochi and his home in  Puthukkad daily. Being a regular, he opts for season tickets to switch between passenger and superfast trains depending on his working hours. After suffering a pay cut due to Covid, the lack of train services has hit him hard. 

Though the Railways still allows season tickets on passenger trains, the same are run at odd hours that are not convenient for daily commuters. Those trains that suit them, the special trains, only have reserved coaches that can only be booked online or by filling up a form at the station. “I am already struggling to manage my expenses. Now I have to shell out a month’s travel expense just for travelling two days. I won’t be able to book my tickets for more than four days at once. Due to my work schedule, I can’t take a bus either,” says Jayaraj.

Call for unreserved coaches
Many passenger associations are asking for unreserved coaches in special trains. “Though we have approached several officials, they blame Covid or other technicalities. Passenger trains are being run at odd times and officials are not ready to introduce unreserved compartments in special trains. They have assured us that season tickets that expired around the time lockdown started will be carried over when unreserved coaches are introduced, but that is not a solution to our problems now,” said Krishna Kumar, general secretary, Thrissur Railway Passengers Association. 

There are also requests for a facility to book tickets for a longer period online without service charges. “While railway officials allow spot ticketing in Memu and passenger trains, the same can’t be done for special trains. Many are booking the tickets manually or online and end up having to spend double or triple their travel budget. Railways’ should remove the service charges and allow booking on special trains for at least three months, so regular passengers don’t have to stand in queues,” said Liyons J, secretary of Friends on Rail.

Safety is priority
Railways officials clarify that decisions on season tickets and introduction of unreserved compartments were taken keeping the pandemic in mind. “We are allowing season tickets without restrictions in Memu and passenger trains. But we are yet to get a direction from Railways regarding the introduction of unreserved compartments. The focus is on passenger safety,” said the official.

The official also said manual booking of tickets is available at station counters. “Once we introduce unreserved compartments in trains, we will allow spot ticket booking across all categories. If passengers visit stations during non-rush hours, they can book the ticket conveniently,” he added.

HUGE DIFFERENCE
If one was to calculate the travel expense for a regular commuter between Kochi and Thrissur, travelling by a special train (Express/Superfast) would cost them Rs 75+ Rs 18 service charge, one way. Round trip would cost them Rs 186 daily. In contrast, a season ticket holder spends Rs 300 monthly.

