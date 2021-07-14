Burglars on prowl: Police intensify patrol, ask people to stay alert

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the southwest monsoon picking up strength again in the state resulting in frequent showers, especially during the night, it is time for city residents as well as those across the district to remain on high vigil against burglars. Going by past experience when there was a rise in the number of burglaries reported during the rainy season, police have strengthened night patrols.

Ernakulam Central Assistant Police Commissioner K Laljy said that due to the lockdown, the theft incidents have not been as frequent during this monsoon season till now. However, residents must keep an eye out for burglars trying to break into houses. Residents’ associations have been asked to remain cautious about theft attempts and inform the police if anyone were found roaming during the late night hours.

“Residents should ensure that all the doors of their homes are properly locked. The windows should also be fastened so that burglars don’t get any access to the house. If any unknown persons were to knock at the door at night, they should not be answered. Alert the nearby police station or the control room in case anyone is found trespassing on the house premises,” he said.

Extra personnel have been deployed for night patrolling ever since the monsoon season started. “Two DySP-rank officers, Circle Inspectors and SHOs have been included in night patrol units. The patrols will reach the spot within minutes of any distress call or information on burglaries being reported to them,” he said.Many residents inform the nearby police stations when they leave for holidays and during the weekends. “In recent years, many residents leave the town only after informing the police. This practice is encouraged as police night patrols visit such houses to ensure the security,” Laljy said. Thanks to the lockdown, burglars from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, who become active during the monsoon, were unable to do so this time.

THEFT AT TEMPLE

Kochi: A theft was reported at Chulikkavu Sree Durga Bagavathy temple in Kalamassery. The incident is suspected to have happened between 11pm on Monday and 1am on Tuesday. As many as seven offering boxes at the temple were found broken and over `10,000 was lost from them, police said. “There are CCTV cameras in the temple and we have collected the footage. There was rain in the area when the theft took place,” an officer said.