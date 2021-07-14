STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Burglars on prowl: Police intensify patrol, ask people to stay alert

Rise in burglaries seen during rainy season; urge people to notify them of suspicious activity 

Published: 14th July 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the southwest monsoon picking up strength again in the state resulting in frequent showers, especially during the night, it is time for city residents as well as those across the district to remain on high vigil against burglars. Going by past experience when there was a rise in the number of burglaries reported during the rainy season, police have strengthened night patrols. 

Ernakulam Central Assistant Police Commissioner K Laljy said that due to the lockdown, the theft incidents have not been as frequent during this monsoon season till now. However, residents must keep an eye out for burglars trying to break into houses. Residents’ associations have been asked to remain cautious about theft attempts and inform the police if anyone were found roaming during the late night hours.  

“Residents should ensure that all the doors of their homes are properly locked. The windows should also be fastened so that burglars don’t get any access to the house. If any unknown persons were to knock at the door at night, they should not be answered. Alert the nearby police station or the control room in case anyone is found trespassing on the house premises,” he said.

Extra personnel  have been deployed for night patrolling ever since the monsoon season started. “Two DySP-rank officers, Circle Inspectors and SHOs have been included in night patrol units. The patrols will reach the spot within minutes of any distress call or information on burglaries being reported to them,” he said.Many residents inform the nearby police stations when they leave for holidays and during the weekends. “In recent years, many residents leave the town only after informing the police. This practice is encouraged as police night patrols visit such houses to ensure the security,” Laljy said. Thanks to the lockdown, burglars from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, who become active during the monsoon, were unable to do so this time. 

THEFT AT TEMPLE
Kochi: A theft was reported at Chulikkavu Sree Durga Bagavathy temple in Kalamassery. The incident is suspected to have happened between 11pm on Monday and 1am on Tuesday. As many as seven offering boxes at the temple were found broken and over `10,000 was lost from them, police said. “There are CCTV cameras in the temple and we have collected the footage. There was rain in the area when the theft took place,” an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Burglars
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp