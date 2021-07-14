Ensure child rights aren’t violated during raids

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Child Rights Protection Commission has ordered the excise and police departments to ensure that the rights of children are protected during raids across the state as part of investigations.

The order was released after a complaint was registered by Sultan Bathery resident C J Shiju, who accused the Meenangadi CI of conducting a raid at his house in the presence of his children, thereby violating their rights.

The division bench comprising commission members K Nazeer Chliyam and Babitha Balraj ordered the home secretary, state police chief and excise commissioner to issue the circular that is to be followed by the officials in their departments performing raids.

The raids must not frighten the children. Law enforcement officers must ensure guardians or parents of the kids are around the children during the raid. If the officials know there are children at a house or facility they are raiding, women officials should be taken along for the procedure.

If the raid has to be extended, the officials must allocate food and other necessities to the children at the raiding site. The commission has also directed measures to be taken for the protection of children if their parents or guardians are arrested as part of the raid.