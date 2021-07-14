STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gusty wind, heavy rain leave trail of destruction in Ernakulam

Tossed  awake by the strong wind that wreaked havoc in several areas of the district early on Tuesday, Shalini Vineesh and her family were in for a shock.

Published: 14th July 2021 07:16 AM

Shalini and her family sort through the debris left behind by the wind, which destroyed their home, at Alangad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tossed  awake by the strong wind that wreaked havoc in several areas of the district early on Tuesday, Shalini Vineesh and her family were in for a shock. The shed made of tin sheets, which Shalini, her husband and son called home, lay scattered on the five-cent land. With nowhere else to go, the family is now mulling shifting to a relief camp or staying at a relative’s place temporarily.

“Around 4 in the morning, we found ourselves flying along with the cot and landing on the field next to our land. Everything happened in seconds. One moment we were inside our house sleeping soundly, and the very next instant we woke up outside,” recounted Shalini, according to whom there was nothing that could have warned them of what was about to happen. “Everything was quiet. There was no rain too,” she said, adding that officials from the taluk and panchayat and the agriculture department visited them and assured all help.

According to Tomy Sebastian, deputy tahsildar, the strong wind wreaked maximum havoc in Koduvally village where as many as 142 houses were damaged. “Of these, 40 were completely destroyed, while 102 were partially damaged,” he added. As per preliminary evaluation, 122 houses in Alangad and 18 in Kurumalloor suffered partial damage. A S Joji, district fire officer, said most of the houses suffered damages after trees got uprooted and toppled in the strong wind. “The damage sustained by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is higher. Nearly all electric poles in these areas have either broken in two or have been damaged irreparably,” he said.

residents look at the mango tree that got uprooted and fell on their house, damaging 
it partially, at Neericode | A Sanesh

The deputy tahsildar said properties worth Rs 35 lakh have been damaged as per preliminary estimates. Mercy teacher, a resident of Neericode, lamented that her banana, nutmeg and rubber plantations along with trees more than 60 years old were all flattened in the rain. “The entire one-acre plot looks as if a herd of elephants had a romp.” However, no official visited her. “The Fire and Rescue Services department are busy removing the trees toppled on roads. Those on private lands have to be removed by the owners themselves,” she said.

St Joseph’s Church, Neericode, saw the roof of its parish hall getting ripped off, the flagstaff breaking up, and the parapet collapsing in the wind. Joseph Kalloor, trustee of the church, said the parish was taking stock of the damages.“Many houses in Enanelloor and Kalloorkkadu villages in Muvattupuzha sustained damages,” said the district fire officer. Two houses at ward 12 of Enanelloor village were completely destroyed, while five suffered partial damages. In Kunnathunad taluk too, two houses were completely destroyed and 25 partially. In Aluva’s Mattur village as well, one house was damaged after a tree fell on it. Another house in Kochi’s Nayarambalam also got partially damaged. As per district officials, as of now, the situation doesn’t warrant the need to set up relief camps.

