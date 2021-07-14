STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karipur gold smuggling case: One more held

KOCHI: Customs on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the recovery of 2.3 kg of gold from a Malappuram native at Karipur airport on June 21. The arrested person is identified as Ajmal, a native of Panur in Kannur.Ajmal and his friend Ashik were taken into custody by Customs on Monday night. Ajmal will be produced at Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) on Wednesday.  “Shafeeque who was intercepted at the Karipur airport claimed that he was recruited by a person named  Muhammed for the smuggling of gold.

However, after examining the SIM card details, it was found that Ajmal using the name of Muhammad recruited Shafeeque as a carrier. Ajmal was giving directions to Shafeeque about the person to whom the smuggled gold has to be handed over outside the airport. He took the SIM card to contact Shafeeque using identity proof of his mother who was questioned on Monday. Ashik was released as his involvement in the case is limited,” a Customs officer said.

Meanwhile, T P Chandrasekharan murder case convict Muhammad Shafi was questioned for nearly nine hours at the Customs office in Kochi on Tuesday. He arrived at the Customs office around 10.45 am and the interrogation continued till 8 pm. “He will be summoned again for questioning as we are collecting more evidence about his involvement in the case,” the Customs official said.

