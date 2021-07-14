Kerala HC dismisses repatriation petition by ISIS runaway Nimisha Fathima’s mother
The division bench stated the habeas corpus petition is not the proper remedy available as per law and asked her to approach the single bench.
Published: 14th July 2021 07:14 AM | Last Updated: 14th July 2021 07:14 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn a petition filed by mother of Nimisha Fathima, who landed in jail in Afghanistan following the killing of her IS fighter husband, seeking a directive to the Centre to take steps to repatriate her daughter and granddaughter. The division bench stated the habeas corpus petition is not the proper remedy available as per law and asked her to approach the single bench.