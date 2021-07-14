Many wonders to sea

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Donate a Wall Kerala project by St+art India, supported by Asian Paints recently enchanted Kochi, when a magnificent painting adorned the walls of its KSRTC bus stand. Meanwhile, in Kasaragod, Bengaluru-based artist Sachin Samson was drawing inspiration from the coastal town’s fishing adventures, simplicity and rich culture.

For years, Sachin has been documenting the aesthetics of coastal life. On the walls of the home of Shishupalan Raman, in Kasaba, the figurative artist etched the very essence of Kasaragod and its deep connection with the sea. Along with artist Abhijith Acharya, Sachin completed the mural in 17 days.

The house wasn’t plastered. The family had to leave it unfinished as the lockdown put them under a financial crisis. “The fisherman has three sons. One of his son’s friends introduced Donate A Wall initiative to the family. When the structure was brought to the notice of St+art India, they went ahead with the execution,” says Sachin.

Sachin has meddled with equal amounts of realism and fantasy to narrate a soothing mental image — a shoal of fish, stingrays and jellyfishes surrounding the traditional fishermen in lungis. “The mural intertwines the mystical underwater life with that on the land. I have blended a bygone era with the realistic backdrop. The coastal area could have been underwater centuries ago. The sea creatures highlighted in black paint represent the souls of older, marine creatures that lived there before today’s world came about, and the coloured figures represent the current life. The narrative of the mural weaves the past and the present,” explains Sachin.

Life on land

The walls of the house adorn the daily activities of fishermen- preparing the net, playing chess during leisure time,. Even the owner of the house, Shishupalan, and his son Hari are portrayed in the frame.

Sachin’s love for mysticism comes out to play through the portrait of a fisherman, who is going home after having a long day in the sea, and comes across bioluminescence. He spots Huge Manta rays flying above the sea.” In general, I play around with a lot of magical realism. Here, I have tried to incorporate fantasy with the realistic characters I met here” adds Sachin.