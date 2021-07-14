STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Municipality to probe discarded food kits 

Essential supplies distributed at migrant labour camps were found dumped near a hospital in Perumbavoor

Published: 14th July 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: The food kits distributed by the Labour department for migrant workers were found dumped near a hospital in Perumbavoor, prompting the municipality to launch a detailed inquiry. A video made by a few citizens, who spotted the discarded bags condemning the ungrateful act at a time when people are starving, started doing rounds on social media last week. 

Perumbavoor municipality chairman Zakir Hussain complained that the incident is also being used to tarnish the image of the local body. “The hospital premises were cleared of waste recently, and we found no food kits there. We studied samples of food items from the kits and confirmed that they were distributed three months ago,” said Zakir.

John Jacob, ward councillor of the area, also confirmed that seven kits distributed three months ago were found near the hospital. “There is some mystery behind how they popped out of nowhere,” he said.
The Labour officer in charge of the migrant labourers in the district said some of the workers who returned to their states might have dumped the kits since they could not store them or carry them home. 

Customised community kitchens
During the first wave of Covid, when community kitchens were set up, guest workers were not particularly happy with having to live on Kerala cusinie. Instead, they requested  cereals and vegetables so that they could cook on their own. According to the labour officer, this year too, items according to their preferences were distributed among migrant workers. The kit included special rice and sunflower oil (instead of coconut oil). None of them asked for money in lieu of the kits, he added. 

SELLING KITS TO HOTELS
Hotel owners in Perumbavoor confirmed on condition of anonymity that many of the labourers sell items from the government-distributed kits to them. Most of the workers claim they have no space to keep all the kits in their congested dormitories. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp