‘Sanitiser alert’ at Kakkanad jail over fear of suicides 

In a circular that came out on July 5, Singh ordered the jail officials to take maximum precautions given the circumstances.

illus | amit bandre

By Toby Antony 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad has enhanced surveillance in its manufacturing units following an alert from Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (KPCS) director Rishiraj Singh regarding the increasing number of suicide attempts by prisoners. According to reports, inmates are consuming chemicals used for making hand sanitisers to endanger their lives. 

In a circular that came out on July 5, Singh ordered the jail officials to take maximum precautions given the circumstances. “Death by suicide caused by ingesting mosquito coils, alcohol used to make sanitisers and using kerchief have come to notice. It should be ensured that such items do not reach prisoners without proper supervision,” Singh said in the circular. 

Following the directive, several jails stopped manufacturing sanitisers to prevent misuse of alcohol and other ingredients. However, the district jail decided against it and instead upped surveillance, as sanitisers made at the prison are popular in Ernakulam.

“The alcohol is now being stocked in the strongroom and regularly monitored. Prisoners at various manufacturing units are being checked thoroughly before and after work daily,” said an officer.
There were four unnatural deaths reported in state’s jails last year including a Palakkad inmate who consumed sanitiser and a rape accused who died by suicide in Muttom, Idukki. Jolly, the main accused in the sensational Koodathayi serial murders had also attempted suicide while in Kozhikode jail last year.

Misuse of telephone facility
Singh also issued a directive saying that misuse of telephone facilities set up for prisoners has come to light. Usually, prisoners are allowed to call up to three phone numbers a week. But according to the circular, prisoners are contacting several people at once using call conferencing. “This compromises the prison’s security. Jail officials should ensure that prisoners using telephone facilities do not use call conferencing or diversion,” he said. 

A jail official said the warning regarding call diversion came after it was revealed that criminals convicted for the murder of RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan had been controlling a gold smuggling gang from prison. Mobile phones were also recovered from them, earlier. 

RIGHT MOVE
Following Singh’s directive, several jails stopped manufacturing sanitisers to prevent misuse of alcohol and other ingredients.

