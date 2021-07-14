STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shine in resin

Aparna Sunny’s lockdown hobby of making resin pendants is now catching up among her online customers
 

By Arya UR 
Express News Service

KOCHI: When a bouquet someone gifted you begins to wilt, that may make you sad. But Aparna Sunny from Palakkad can help you cherish them forever, as resin jewellery. Besides preserving your memories, resin jewellery is also a must-have for anyone who enjoys minimal fashion. 

With repurposed flowers, leaves, glossy paper bits and glitters, the unique trinkets last more than a year if preserved well, says Aparna, who is a post-graduate student of accounting. She has had a knack for jewellery making since childhood. “My lockdown days were quite fruitful because they gave me the space to explore my new skill. I  got acquainted with jewellery art on YouTube, and since I love art and craft, I learnt how to do it through tutorials,” she says. 

Aparna says picking the right kind of flowers is important. Initially, she tried pressing local flowers using books, but that didn’t work well. She then sources imported pressed and dried flowers like daisies, baby breaths, lavenders, Queen Anne’s Laces and even roses.

“I found this type of jewellery is used by many in European countries and North India. Most of my customers who prefer resin jewellery are from North India. For many, it is like preserving a sweet memory shared with their loved ones. Recently, I received an order from a girl in Kochi who is flying to Canada to study once the restrictions are lifted. She wanted to make a resin pendant with the fur of her pet she is leaving behind,” says Aparna. 

She also adds that you need plenty of patience. Creating the right consistency of resin mix is a meticulous chemical process. “After placing the preferred design inside the gold plated or silver mould, resin liquid and hardener is poured. After 24 hours, you add another resin coat for durability,” says Aparna, who is now working on freezing Forget me not flowers that are a favourite for cupids. Place an order: @de.lil.threads on Instagram.

