Christian denominations condemn demolition of church in Delhi

The Jacobite Church condemns this unfortunate incident.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

KOCHI: The Latin Catholic Archdiocese of Verapoly and Jacobite Syrian Christain Church on Wednesday condemned the demolition of Little Flower Church belonging to Faridabad diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church in Delhi.“The demolition of the church has cast a shadow on the secular nature of the country. For over 13 years, over 1,500 faithful from around 450 families used to rely on the church for prayers,” Archbishop of Verapoly Joseph Kalathiparambil said in a statement issued on Wednesday. He also demanded the authorities concerned to intervene at the earliest and find a resolution to the issue.

Metropolitan Kuraikose Theophilose, media cell chairman of the Jacobite Church, said in the statement that such acts are an infringement on the rights conferred on citizens and religions by the Constitution.
“The act of destroying a church under the Syro-Malabar Church in Delhi casts a shadow on the image of India, which to the world is a symbol of secularism.

The Jacobite Church condemns this unfortunate incident. We urged the Delhi government to find a resolution to the issue urgently and show the way by making alternative arrangements for the people who lost the church to pray,” Metropolitan Theophilose said in the statement.

