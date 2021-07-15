STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalamassery Krishi Bhavan to hold weekly markets

These groups have agreed to provide space to conduct the weekly markets. 

By Anupama Mili
KOCHI: Kalamassery Krishi Bhavan will soon conduct weekly markets in association with residents’ associations to help farmers from rural areas who are suffering huge losses due to a lack of marketing facilities. The local body had earlier launched an online platform sasya.kambolam.com during last Onam for this purpose. 

According to agricultural officer Sreebala Ajith, the Krishi Bhavan officials contacted the consumer groups upon realising the situation of farmers. Residents associations, especially Mankuzhy Nagar Residents Association, Netaji Nagar Residents Association of Kalamassery Municipality and Holyfaith Apartment of Thrikkakara Municipality, also cooperated. These groups have agreed to provide space to conduct the weekly markets. 

Based on the success of the market in these areas, the municipality is planning to expand the project to other areas. The Urban Vazhiyora Aazhcha Chanda/ Weekly Market Street is finding more takers, Sreebala said. The idea to make it a mobile unit is also in the pipeline. 

The mobile unit will be parked at identified residential areas weekly basis once for around two hours. It will cover five spots daily. Besides creating a link between rural supply and urban demand, this will also help city dwellers get quality products at good prices, said Sreebala. The project will be launched on July 20 by Minister for Industries P Rajeeve at MNRA, Edapally toll. 

On the day of the inauguration, the urban outlet plans to operate Fruit Basket sales based on orders from residents associations and apartments in Kalamassery. Fruit baskets containing five fruits of 5kg each - Nendran, pineapple, passion fruit, and two exotic fruits — will be sold at `500. The last date for placing orders is Tuesday. Orders to be delivered by July 20. 
 

