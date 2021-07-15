Man gets 10-year jail term for sexually abusing kids

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court (for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children) sentenced a 38-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 for having sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother in 2017.

Considering the case on Wednesday, the court found Ismayil P I, a resident of Vattekunnam, Thrikkakara, guilty under Section 9 (m) (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The convict was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment each for sexually assaulting the minors. Since there were two victims, the convict will have to undergo the imprisonment terms consecutively.

As per the case, the convict had invited the minors to his rented house to watch Pulimurugan movie on his television and then sexually assaulted them on October 7, 2017. The accused had also shown a pornographic video to the boy.

The court directed the fine amount, after its recovery, shall be paid to the victims as compensation. In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for three more months. The accused had argued in the court that the case was falsely created against him using the children to wreak vengeance as there was a quarrel between him and the parents of the victims. The family of the victims and the accused were neighbours. However, the court dismissed this. The court also dismissed the charges of sexually assaulting the girl victim more than once. Public prosecutor P A Bindu appeared for the prosecution.