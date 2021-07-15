STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Man gets 10-year jail term for sexually abusing kids

The convict was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment each for sexually assaulting the minors.

Published: 15th July 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court (for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children) sentenced a 38-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 for having sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother in 2017. 

Considering the case on Wednesday, the court found Ismayil P I, a resident of Vattekunnam, Thrikkakara, guilty under Section 9 (m) (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The convict was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment each for sexually assaulting the minors. Since there were two victims, the convict will have to undergo the imprisonment terms consecutively. 
As per the case, the convict had invited the minors to his rented house to watch Pulimurugan movie on his television and then sexually assaulted them on October 7, 2017. The accused had also shown a pornographic video to the boy.

The court directed the fine amount, after its recovery, shall be paid to the victims as compensation. In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for three more months. The accused had argued in the court that the case was falsely created against him using the children to wreak vengeance as there was a quarrel between him and the parents of the victims. The family of the victims and the accused were neighbours. However, the court dismissed this. The court also dismissed the charges of sexually assaulting the girl victim more than once. Public prosecutor P A Bindu appeared for the prosecution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual abuse
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp