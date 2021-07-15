STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet Balakrishnan, the McCandless of Aluva’s streets

Cristopher McCandless, popularly known as Alexander Supertramp, gave up his trust fund and luxuries to go live in the Alaskan wilderness because he was in love with the little wonders of life.

Balakrishnan with his van that is seen parked in Aluva since 2018. He altered the vehicle’s interiors to hold his personal belongings | Albin Mathew

KOCHI: Cristopher McCandless, popularly known as Alexander Supertramp, gave up his trust fund and luxuries to go live in the Alaskan wilderness because he was in love with the little wonders of life. People around the world, tired of working nine-to-five jobs, secretly wanted to be him, but barely had the courage to do it. But a few, like Balakrishnan K K, a 54-year-old Njarakkal-native who has been living in his van parked in Aluva since 2018, managed to do the impossible. An automobile mechanic by profession, the quinquagenarian who struggles with respiratory ailments, lives with his pet kitten.

“My health issues forced me to make changes to my lifestyle. I born and brought up near Njarakkal coast. Asthma and related ailments always bothered me. During winters, it would get worse. Since I shifted to Aluva, the change in climate has helped me feel better,” he said. Sitting in his van, Balakrishnan has witnessed many major events come and go — back-to-back floods and the Covid pandemic.

“My ancestral home in Njarakkal was deemed beyond repair, so I demolished it in 2018 — a few months before the flood. The basement remains, but I have no emotional attachment to it. I chose to stay away from my close family due to differences regarding financial decisions. Living the rest of my life inside the van that I bought for business in 2016 seemed like a good decision. I customised the interior to hold my belongings in it,” said Balakrishnan. 

But like most things in life, it was easier said than done. “I park my van in Aluva town which is infamous for gang attacks and murders. I spent several sleepless nights in the beginning. Later, I become familiar with shop owners and patrolling police officers. Everyone in the vicinity knows me now,” he said.

The pandemic changed his life too. “I used to run a workshop exclusively for bullets and had customers in faraway places. I used to work for 15-16 hours a day. The lockdown rendered me jobless and I had to depend on food kits for survival. All the while, I stayed in my van, wondering how life changes in a flash,” he quipped.

Balakrishnan is now a temporary cleaning staff at Aluva Mahadeva temple. “My duty starts at 6am and goes on till evening. I earn a small amount, but that is enough for me to survive. Besides, I don’t have huge ambitions either. As long as I am alive, I want to help whoever I can — human or animal,” he smiled, stroking his pet kitten.

