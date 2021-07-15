STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Total tourism makeover for Kochi

With more than five major projects in the pipeline, the tourism department is working with other departments to give Ernakulam a facelift

Published: 15th July 2021 06:39 AM

Floating restaurant, part of Valanthakkad island tourism project, being constructed

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Integrating multiple departments under its fold, the Kochi Corporation is initiating a massive revamp of its tourist destinations. Irrigation, tourism, public works, and other associated sectors will be part of the facelift, with focus on developing Fort Kochi.Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas recently visited the areas with MLAs and officials from the corporation.

Town planning and tourism officials visited the areas last week with Mayor M Anilkumar, who said they are planning a detailed town planning scheme in Fort Kochi. A draft has been prepared and participation of other stakeholders will be evaluated, he said.

In Fort Kochi, several buildings, especially the ones in the bus stand, need to be renovated. Development agencies have already mooted a comprehensive traffic plan integrating boats and buses. “The existing toilets were destroyed in the recent sea attack. They will be repaired as will the dilapidated shops there.

The street vendors will have better facilities and pulimuttu will be reinstated with the help of IIT Chennai,” said the mayor. Tourism deputy director Abhilash T G said the departemnt will carry out the beautification of areas and installation of basic amenities, whereas the seawall and pulimuttu have to be constructed by the irrigation department. “Corporation, PWD and coast guard will also pitch in,” he said. IIT Chennai has completed the design plan for the floating tourism project ‘Koothambalam’.  

Koothambalam project
The Rs 4.80-crore floating ‘Koothambalam’ project, which can accomodate upto 300 guets, will be the epicentre of the state’s traditional art forms like Tholpavakooth, Koodiyattam and Theyyam. It will be implemented once the Covid restrictions are lifted. Heritage Society will manage the project. The facility will be docked near the international cruise terminal in Willingdon Island. It can be moved to Marine Drive on other occasions and boats will be used to ferry it. 

CHILDREN’S PARK AT MALAYATTUR
The technical sanction for the children’s park in Manappattuchira,  Malayattur, came in January and tenders are being invited. It is scheduled to be completed in a year, alongside Poothotta Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre. Labour shortage caused by the pandemic has also caused delay, said the official. 

Green Carpet project
The Green Carpet Tourism project in Cherai is almost complete and will be opened to the public in two weeks, said Abhilash 

Poothotta pilgrims facilitation centre
Abhilash said the Poothotta Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre project, planned at Mahadeva temple, 
is awaiting technical sanction.  Tendering process is underway. The administrative sanction came in February, but was delayed due to the second wave of Covid.

