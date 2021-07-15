Valanthakkad to be a must-visit destination

By Express News Service

KOCHI: How about spending your weekend on a floating cafeteria with a view of Kochi’s pristine backwaters. The Valanthakkad island tourism project is all set to attract domestic travellers who are longing to explore the secret spots around Kochi after the long lockdown ordeal.

Claimed to be the first-ever responsible tourism project in Ernakulam, the 200-acre fragile island filled with mangroves has a rustic appeal. District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and Responsible Tourism Mission have developed the island with a `99 lakh-project that includes a boat jetty, floating visitor facilitation centre with cafeteria, bio-toilets, vending counters and other water sports.

“The idea is to invite International tourists, who arrive from around the globe to Kochi, to the green space and offer an experience of a typical coastal village. Along with the floating facilities, we have built a walkway across the island using Coir geotextile,” said S Vijayakumar, secretary, Ernakulam DTPC.

The promoters have identified several activities for the travellers. “Guests will get to stay in the village for at least three hours during morning and evening tours. They can experience the life of the villagers, their artefacts, coconut tree climbing and fishing. We are planning to set up homestays, extend the walkway and introduce kayaking facilities in future,” he said.

The project aims to empower the islanders with a regular source of income. “Tour guides to coordinators, every aspect of the project will be handled by villagers. They will cook food for travellers and serve it in the floating cafeteria. Each traveller will have to remit a package fee which we are yet to finalise. Around 80 per cent of the revenue will go to the villagers. Even if an artisan is unable to sell his product, he/she will still benefit from the package,” Vijayakumar said.

Villagers are also upbeat about the project. “We have an abundance of tourism potential. Fishermen who often get low returns from their daily fishing will gain some stability. Overall, we are hoping that the project will provide a sustainable revenue model for all of us,” said Mohanan A K, a resident. A total of 45 families in Valanthakad will directly benefit from the project.

