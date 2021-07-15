Wayanad native who broke into doctor’s house held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old Wayanad native who broke into the house of a Kannur native doctor and stole the gold chains worn by the doctor’s kids at Muvattupuzha on July 4. The arrested person is identified as Abdul Abid, hailing from Ambalavayal in Wayanad. The accused was arrested from Thodupuzha where he was working as a salesman at a textile shop.

According to police, the accused was involved in numerous theft cases, including snatching incidents in trains. He also admitted to his involvement in unsolved theft cases that were reported in Thodupuzha recently. Abdul was released from jail in January this year after being convicted in a theft case. The police seized numerous mobile phones and laptops from his residence.