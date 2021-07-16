Dist panchayat launches app for skilled workers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Providing a platform for the public to avail themselves of the services of skilled workers, Ernakulam district panchayat launched a mobile application on Wednesday. The app, Skill Registry, will help the public contact skilled workers for various domestic and industrial works, said district panchayat president Ullas Thomas. The app has been developed in coordination with Kerala Academy for Skilled Excellence (KASE) and departments of industrial training, employment and Kudumbashree. The district panchayat will expedite steps to enrol skilled workers in the registry. A campaign will be launched in all panchayats and municipalities to popularise the app and encourage workers to get enrolled in the registry.