Lost answersheets: Suspended varsity teacher refutes charges

KOCHI: The incident in which the answer papers of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) third semester MA Sanskrit Literature were lost, took a new turn with the suspended associate professor K M Sangamesan refuting all allegations.

As many as 276 answer sheets of the third semester’s nine examinations held for the core and elective papers on December 2020 went missing. The incident came to light when the university authorities asked the Sanskrit department to submit the grade sheets for tabulating the marks for the final results.

After the issue came to light, the varsity constituted an investigation committee headed by Vice-Chancellor Dharmaraj Adattu. Following investigations, the examination chairman was suspended. However, according to Dr Sangamesan, he was never officially appointed the chairman of examinations. In a letter to the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, in reply to the memo issued by the university, the associate professor said, “The university has been citing a letter dated February 11, 2021, notifying me of my appointment as the examination chairman. However, to date I have not received any such letter either directly or via mail or email,” he said.

According to him, he had never received the answer sheets in person from the examination department. “I had agreed to assume the examination chairman’s role on a mutual understanding with the Head of the Department. All that I did was to distribute the answer sheets to the respective teachers and receive the evaluated papers from them before handing them over to the HoD,” he said.He said, “The papers were handed over to the HoD on March 17, 2021, and I have the submission letter to prove the same.” According to him, the university was shut down for around three months due to the pandemic.