Retd FACT employees protest against non-payment of wage revision arrears

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Retired employees of the public sector Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) held a protest here on Thursday demanding immediate payment of their wage revision arrears of 54 months, from January 1997 to January 30, 2001.Over 500 ex-employees above the age of 70 gathered near the FACT’s corporate office in Udyogamandal to protest the “injustice” against them by the central government and the FACT management.

“No discussion could happen today as the CMD was out of station. We have submitted a petition,” said KC Mathew, a retired employee of FACT.Mathew, the president of the FACT Retired Employees’ Association, said the PSU has made a total profit of nearly Rs 1,500 crore over the past three years. The total pending arrears of the retired employees would come to only around K70 crore, he said.

“This can be easily distributed to the retired employees,” said Mathew who retired as a chief engineer after 36 years of service. The former employees began the legal battle as FACT had promised them that it will pay the pending arrears when the company makes profits for three consecutive years.

During the financial years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, the company made a profit of Rs 163.14 crore, Rs 975.52 crore and Rs 250 crore respectively, the retired employees said. The FACT Retired Employees’ Association filed a case with the single bench which ruled in favour of the petitioners. Later, the FACT management filed an appeal before the division bench.“In February 2019, the division bench too gave its verdict in our favour and directed the union fertiliser secretary to decide on the matter. Yet FACT didn’t disburse the pending arrears,” said Philip Joseph, an ex-employ of the PSU.

Despite favourable verdicts from the High Court and the Supreme Court, the fertiliser secretary refused to implement the order stating that the company has not yet made enough profit for three years, ignoring the 2019 profits.“The fertiliser secretary passed the order in June 2019, where he didn’t include the 2019 results. But in the annual report, the CMD revealed that the company made a profit in the year 2019 and hence a contempt of court case was filed in the court and the division bench found a prima facie contempt of court against the fertiliser secretary,” Philip said.The protest was inaugurated by Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan. He promised to raise the matter in Parliament.