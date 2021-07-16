Two hospital staff die in lorry-motorcycle crash

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons were killed when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a tanker lorry on national highway near Vytilla on Thursday. Police said the deceased were staff of Lakeshore Hospital who were going to the hospital after visiting a bank at Vyttila. They were identified as Jeemol K Joshy, 24, Keezhakkanoodan House, Vettillapara, Thrissur, and Vinson Varghese, 24, Pullikkal House, Andhakaranazhi, Alappuzha.

Police have arrested the driver of the tanker lorry identified as Sajadi Khan of Uttar Pradesh. Police said the accident occurred around 11.30 am when the tanker lorry lost control and hit the motorcycle which was riding on the left side of the road. Both the lorry and motorcycle were proceeding in the same direction to Kundanoor. Jeemol, who was riding pillion, fell on the road when the lorry hit the two-wheeler from behind. Police said she fell right in front of the lorry and was caught under it wheels. While Jeemol was killed on the spot, Vinson breathed his last at the hospital.

“We have booked the lorry driver and he will be produced before the court,” said an officer of Maradu Police Sation. Jeemol was working as a nurse and Vinson as hospital assistant. Jeemol is survived by her father K M Joshy and Sheeja Joshy and Vinson is survived by wife Asna Sebastian and a son. Police said the bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem.