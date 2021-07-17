STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A long-lasting bond: Kidney donor and recipient meet in Aluva after two years

In these distressing times of the pandemic, some stories of kindheartedness and human empathy bring some cheer.  

Published: 17th July 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sakhi John and Shaju Paul

Sakhi John and Shaju Paul

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In these distressing times of the pandemic, some stories of kindheartedness and human empathy bring some cheer. The story of Sakhi John and Shaju Paul is one such. Sakhi, who donated one of his kidneys, and Shaju, the grateful recipient, have been meeting each other every year since the transplantation in 2016. In 2020, however, the lockdown prevented their meeting. It was a happy get-together when they met each other again after two years, at Aluva, on Friday.

“It is a very relaxing and much-awaited get-together we have had every year since we got to know each other after the transplant. Families of both of us cherish all those memories together. Though we arrived in Kerala last year, we were not able to stay with him due to the stringent Covid restrictions. Whenever we arrive in Kerala, we spend a couple of days together at their place in Peechi, Thrissur,” said Sakhi, assistant professor at Jamia Hamdard University in Delhi.

He is also actively engaged in social work and coordinates with several NGOs. Shaju, 49, lives in a small patch of forest reserve land in Peechi. Back in December 2016, Sakhi came as a lifesaver after Shaju’s both kidneys failed and he was in search of a donor matching his group. Drawing inspiration from his father, Sakhi always wanted to donate his organs to anyone who was in desperate need of it. He completed the legal formalities for donating his organ through Fr Davis Chiramel’s organisation, Kidney Foundation of India. Later, he came to know of Shaju through media and expressed his willingness.“It has been all good after the transplant without any health issues so far and life seems to be more relaxed now,” Shibi Shaju, wife of Shaju who is a farmer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidney donor Aluva
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp