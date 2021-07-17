A long-lasting bond: Kidney donor and recipient meet in Aluva after two years

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In these distressing times of the pandemic, some stories of kindheartedness and human empathy bring some cheer. The story of Sakhi John and Shaju Paul is one such. Sakhi, who donated one of his kidneys, and Shaju, the grateful recipient, have been meeting each other every year since the transplantation in 2016. In 2020, however, the lockdown prevented their meeting. It was a happy get-together when they met each other again after two years, at Aluva, on Friday.

“It is a very relaxing and much-awaited get-together we have had every year since we got to know each other after the transplant. Families of both of us cherish all those memories together. Though we arrived in Kerala last year, we were not able to stay with him due to the stringent Covid restrictions. Whenever we arrive in Kerala, we spend a couple of days together at their place in Peechi, Thrissur,” said Sakhi, assistant professor at Jamia Hamdard University in Delhi.

He is also actively engaged in social work and coordinates with several NGOs. Shaju, 49, lives in a small patch of forest reserve land in Peechi. Back in December 2016, Sakhi came as a lifesaver after Shaju’s both kidneys failed and he was in search of a donor matching his group. Drawing inspiration from his father, Sakhi always wanted to donate his organs to anyone who was in desperate need of it. He completed the legal formalities for donating his organ through Fr Davis Chiramel’s organisation, Kidney Foundation of India. Later, he came to know of Shaju through media and expressed his willingness.“It has been all good after the transplant without any health issues so far and life seems to be more relaxed now,” Shibi Shaju, wife of Shaju who is a farmer.